The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has introduced new pet ownership regulations, set to take effect from November 24, making licensing, vaccination, sterilisation, and microchipping mandatory for all pets in the city. Pet owners who fail to obtain a license will face fines of up to INR 5,000, while those who walk dogs without collars, leashes, or muzzles will be penalised INR 500. The initiative also enforces annual anti-rabies vaccinations and mandates owners to clean up after their pets. To streamline compliance, GCC will provide free microchipping and vaccination services at six city-run centres and create a digital platform to record and track pet data. From November 24, house-to-house inspections will begin, ensuring adherence to these rules. Chennai Dog Attack: Pitbull Mauls 55-Year-Old Man to Death in Jafferkhanpet, Injures Owner Trying to Restrain It.

GCC Makes Pet Licensing, Vaccination, and Microchipping Mandatory

⭐️ #Chennai leads the way on pet responsibility! From Nov 24 all pets must be licensed, vaccinated, sterilised and leashed in public ❌ No licence - ₹5,000 fine ❌ No leash/muzzle - ₹500 fine ❌ Don’t clean up dog poop - ₹500 fine First-of-its-kind civic rule that could set… pic.twitter.com/TzS8j6tOwO — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) November 1, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Nabila Jamal), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

