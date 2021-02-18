Cricketer Manoj Tiwary Takes a Jibe on Petrol and Diesel Price Hike:

Wat an innings by Petrol so far. A well-compiled century on dis difficult situation. U looked 4 a big one d moment u played ur first ball. Equally supported by Diesel. Great partnership by u 2. Wasn't easy playing against d common people but u both did it👏 #PetrolDieselPriceHike — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) February 18, 2021

