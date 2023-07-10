Famous TikTok couple Pierre Boo and Nicky Champa are getting divorced. The social media influencers have decided to end their marriage after a relationship of six and a half years. They made several content videos about their daily lives and their relationship as a gay couple. The couple tied the knot in August 2022. Pierre Boo and Nicky Champa also have a joint YouTube account with 2.44 million subscribers. Bengaluru: Woman TikTok User Divorces Husband After Spouse Objects to Her Raunchy Videos.

Pierre Boo and Nicky Champa Separated:

TikTok couple Pierre Boo and Nicky Champa announce they are divorcing. pic.twitter.com/ndbKEAbm4d — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 9, 2023

