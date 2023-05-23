A Delhi Metro commuter has shared a video of a couple of men travelling in an inebriated state. The video shows the men, allegedly in a drunken state, sitting on the floor inside a coach of Delhi Metro train. Tagging DMRC on the video, commuter Anuraag Dubey asked: "This type of alcoholic persons are allowed in metro?" In response, DMRC sought to know the coach number where the incident took place. He replied that he had recorded the video in the metro between Patel Nagar and Rajendra Palace stations on blue line. "These guys are get down at Karol Bagh. You can check your cctv (sic)," he added. Delhi Metro Kissing Video: Couple Engages in PDA and Kisses Each Other in Metro Train, Clip Surfaces After Masturbation Footage Went Viral.

Drunk Men Travel in Delhi Metro

Hi. Please provide coach number. Coach number is mentioned inside and outside the train. Please refer to the images attached. pic.twitter.com/csOCKj6XA5 — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) May 23, 2023

