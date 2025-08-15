Spiritual leader Premanand Ji Maharaj received a rousing welcome with beats of dhols on the Independence Day 2025 event amid loud chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai.” In the video, hundreds of army jawans gathered around Premanand Ji Maharaj, as the spiritual leader blessed those present. The female soldiers also recited a poem in honour of Premanand Ji Maharaj. The video of the event has gone viral on social media. Earlier, a video had surfaced wherein Raj Kundra was seen expressing his desire to donate one of his kidneys to Maharaj. “I have been following you for two years. Your videos always resolve my doubts and fears. You inspire many. Knowing your health condition, I want you to know that if I can help, one of my kidneys is yours,” Raj can be heard saying. However, Premanand Maharaj graciously declined the offer, saying, “It is enough for me that you remain happy. We will not leave this world because of a kidney until the time comes. But I sincerely accept your goodwill.” ‘Kabhi Main Aapke Kaam…’: Shilpa Shetty’s Husband Raj Kundra Offers His Kidney to Premanand Maharaj During Vrindavan Visit; Here’s How the Saint Responded to His Selfless Gesture (Watch Video).

Premanand Ji Maharaj Receives Grand Welcome on Independence Day 2025

