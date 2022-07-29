Netizens flooded Twitter with Videos of Pune city receiving heavy rainfall this rainy season, as the city gets a record-breaking shower & thunder in the month of July 2022. The city looked gorgeous as Punekars welcomed rainfall with new energy & enthusiasm. Shivajinagar has recorded 377.6mm of rain so far in July & This is the highest July rainfall for Pune city in at least the last 10 years, said reports.

