Bathinda Central Jail's video is going viral on the Internet. Created by jail inmates, the footage has sent shockwaves across the country. The security and disciple of jail have been questioned. They have explicitly mentioned that keeping mobile phones in the Bathinda Central Jail is easy. Also, they accused jail authorities of forcing them to sell drugs from inside the jail. As they asked CM Bhagwant Mann to act, ADGP Jail B Chandrasekhar has been removed from his position, and ADGP Arun Pal Singh has been appointed. Punjab Shocker: Drug Addict Stabs Uncle to Death for Stopping Him From Taking Drugs in Amritsar (Watch Video).

Bathinda Central Jail's Inmates Show Dark Truth

Viral video of prisoners, claiming that they are lodged in the high security Bathinda Central Jail and showing mobile phones inside the jail. If the claim of these prisoners is true, then the administration should take action as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/toN8yVglZC — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) April 8, 2023

