Shortly before the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, a double rainbow shone over the sky above Buckingham Palace on Thursday afternoon. The people who flocked to the Palace, awaiting news on Her Majesty's health, witnessed the rare phenomenon. The double rainbow appeared in the sky as the clouds cleared after drizzled across the capital. RIP Queen Elizabeth II: Rainbows Shine Over Balmoral, Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace As Crowd Gather Shortly Before Her Majesty's Demise.

Have A Look:

A double rainbow appeared above Buckingham Palace after the Queen's death was announced. pic.twitter.com/1Hl80btr6X — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) September 8, 2022

Check Out The Tweet:

There was a double rainbow outside Buckingham Palace. Some here view it as a representation of the Queen and Prince Philip. pic.twitter.com/9uu3ZGZTWh — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) September 8, 2022

See Video:

After the Queen's death was announced, a double rainbow appeared over Buckingham Palace 🙏🏽pic.twitter.com/XUJPAeRiKY — UberFacts (@UberFacts) September 8, 2022

