A video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi relishing "Mohabbat Ka Sharbat" and enjoying Chole Bhature in Delhi while interacting with foodie Kunal Vijayakar has gone viral on social media. The Congress leader shared the video on his YouTube Channel. In the 20-minute, 28-second video clip, Rahul Gandhi can be seen interacting with food journalist Kunal Vijayakar on his latest episode of "Khaane Mein Kya Hai". The two are seen going on a food trail of Delhi as the Congress leader takes Vijaykar to his favourite places to eat in the national capital. In the video, Rahul Gandhi is also heard telling Vijaykar, "Nafrat ke bazar me mohabbat ki dukaan khol raha hun," while referring to Mohabbat ka Sharbat. Rahul Gandhi Eats Pani Puri and Aloo Tikki in Delhi's Famous Bengali Market, Enjoys Savouries Near Jama Masjid; Photos and Videos Go Viral.

Watch Rahul Gandhi's Food Trail With

