A rare, all-white panda was recently spotted in China's Wolong National Nature Reserve, South China Morning Post reported. Dubbed a remarkable sighting, this unique panda is believed to be the only one of its kind currently alive in the world. The albino panda, originally discovered and captured in photographs in April 2019 when it was estimated to be 1 or 2 years old, has now grown to nearly the size of an adult, the report added. It is reported that the reserve authorities have formed a specialised team to keep an eye on the albino panda. Rare Albino Cobra Found Hiding in Rice Mill in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, Forest Department Rescues Reptile.

Rare All-White Panda Spotted:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)