Nature is full of surprises and rare things. One such video has surfaced on social media that shows the beauty of nature. The now-viral video shows a "beautiful and rare" animal that is found in Ladakh. Believed to be a Tibetian Lynx, the wild animal was seen surrounded by Himalayan wild dogs. King Cobra Stands Straight Like Man On Ground, Scary Video Terrifies Internet (Watch).

Rare Animal Found in Ladakh:

A beautiful and rare animal found in India. In Ladakh region. Not many have heard about it. Guess what. Via @fatima_sherine. pic.twitter.com/dCqnawVsrs — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 28, 2023

Tibetan Lynx Spotted:

Netizens Suprised:

A rare appearance of Eurasian/Tibetan Lynx in Ladakh. Otherwise ferocious and known for surprising attacks, the Himalayan wild dogs aren't daring to attack this endangered animal. The rising nos. of dogs in the region has already been a cause of concern for ppl and wild animals.. pic.twitter.com/gTmgeIreSx — Stanzin Lhaskyabs བསྟན་འཛིན་ལྷ་བསྐྱབས། (@Stanzinlha) February 28, 2023

