Weird, but good news! A woman in France has grown a natural nose on her arms after being treated for nasal cavity cancer. She lost her respiratory organ in radiotherapy and chemotherapy treatments and failed to get the nose reconstructed again. In a ground-breaking feat of technology, doctors grew a new nose on her arms by using a 3D-printed biomaterial to replace cartilage. A skin graft from her temple was used in the process to cover the replacement nose. Woman Spends Over Rs 3 Million on Plastic Surgery After Being Called Ugly, Turns Into Raunchy Social Media Superstar.

Doctors Grew A REAL Nose On Patient's Arm!

