39-year-old Brazilian model turned sniper Thalita Do Valle was killed in Russian missile attack on June 30, Thursday. She just joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine three weeks back and was stationed in Kharkhiv when a her rocket was stuck by a powerful missile. She lost her life while providing cover to the village that was vacated by the Russian soldiers. 'Rest in Peace' fighter! Valle was a trained sniper who fought against the ISIS before coming to Ukraine.

Check Out the Video to Know More About Thalita Do Valle's Missile Attack:

