A mother and daughter duo were left frightened after they witnessed a giant water creature with "bear-like" claws lurking under the water near their kayak. But in reality, Shala Holm and her daughter Avery, fishing near Brainerd, Minnesota, saw the monstrous snapping turtle. This marine animal is from the species of giant freshwater turtle in the family Chelydridae. The spine-chilling pictures show the moment a monstrous turtle with alarming bear-like claws surfaces beneath the kayak. Giant Devil Fish! US Fisherman Catches Monster Wolf Fish, Gives It a Lobster and Throws It Back into The Ocean in Viral Video.

Massive Creature With 'Bear-Like' Claws Appears From Mississippi River!

🔔 | Creature with 'bear-like' claws emerges from depths and 'freaks out' Kayakers https://t.co/qLuGwsC0jq pic.twitter.com/mqH7fBQPcH — LADbible News (@LADbibleUKNews) November 17, 2022

