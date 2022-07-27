A United States fisherman caught a huge wolf fish that comes under the top predator category. The giant devil fish was seen growling and thrashing, lying down on the floor in the video that has millions of views. The fisherman Jacob Knowles shared the video on Instagram and said, 'Meet my Dog'. The wolfish can inflict a painful bite and grow up to five feet. Jacob gave it a lobster to eat and then threw it back into the waters. Scary Alien-Looking Fish Caught in Southeastern Australia! Fisherman Shares Viral Picture of Mysterious ‘Sea Monster Beast’ That Has Left Netizens Baffled.

Watch The Viral Clip:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacob Knowles (@jknowles831)

