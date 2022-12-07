Former world champions Spain was brutally trolled by Ryanair Airlines after their shocking exit from the FIFA World Cup 2022. The Spanish side faced Morocco in their round of 16 tie. In a topsy-turvy battle, both sides failed to net any goals during regulation time. The 30-minute extra time also proved fruitless as the match went onto penalties. Morocco came out victorious due to the heroics of their goalkeeper Yassine Bonou. After the match, Ryanair Airlines posted an edited image trolling the Spanish side. Morocco Beat Spain on Penalties To Enter Maiden FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinals, Yassine Bounou Stars in Goal for Atlas Lions (Watch Video Highlights).

Ryanair Trolls Spain Following World Cup Exit

You’ve heard of elf on the shelf, now get ready for… pic.twitter.com/FLVgV7oNd2 — Ryanair (@Ryanair) December 6, 2022

