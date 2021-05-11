Have you wondered that one could shave legs using sandpaper? The woman who goes by the name on TikTok as Jules (@jules49of) can be seen shaving legs using sandpaper and it has created a buzz on social media. Shared a video of the method after vowing to never buy razor again.

Video of Woman Using Sandpaper to 'Shave' Legs After Vowing to Never Buy Razor. Watch:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)