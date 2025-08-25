A video of Sanjeev Sanyal, member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council (PM EAC), dancing to Ram bhajans has taken social media by storm. The video, shared by a user on X, formerly Twitter, went viral. The user, Prateek, described Sanyal’s diverse persona in a lighthearted post saying, “Imagine being the guy who helps the PM run the economy, cosplays as a 10th-century shipbuilder, rewrites history textbooks and then break dances on Ram bhajans. Yeah, that’s @sanjeevsanyal.” In the video, Sanyal moves energetically to Ram bhajans. Sanyal also responded to the viral video with much amusement. "Amused that the short video clip of me dancing at the Swarajya Conclave has gone viral. I was walking down to the ante-room for a cup of tea when I met the group dancing in the aisle. I joined them for perhaps 30 seconds but had no idea it would prove this popular!!!" he wrote on X. PM Modi Drum Skills: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tries His Hand at Playing Namibian Traditional Drums After Arriving in Namibia's Windhoek (Watch Video).

Sanjeev Sanyal Dance Video

Imagine being the guy who helps the PM run the economy, cosplays as a 10th-century shipbuilder, rewrites history textbooks… and then break dances on Ram bhajans. Yeah, that’s @sanjeevsanyal 🙇🏻 pic.twitter.com/RAQBdvioT4 — Prateek (@poignantPrateek) August 22, 2025

Sanjeev Sanyal Responds to Viral Video

Amused that the short video clip of me dancing at the Swarajya Conclave has gone viral. I was walking down to the ante-room for a cup of tea when I met the group dancing in the aisle. I joined them for perhaps 30 seconds but had no idea it would prove this popular!!! 😆 — Sanjeev Sanyal (@sanjeevsanyal) August 23, 2025

