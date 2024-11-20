A Kolkata model, Sannati Mitra, who has often raised eyebrows for her controversial content online, has once again sparked debate. She posted a video of herself dancing in a white towel on “Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye,” from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in front of Delhi’s India Gate. A large crowd of tourists can be seen watching in shock as she twirls and dances and, at one point, even opens her towel to bare herself. She posted the video on International Men’s Day and wrote in the caption, “Happy International Men’s Day. May you all continue to inspire and motivate others with your courage, kindness and empathy.” Her Instagram reel went viral online, sparking outrage. Netizens flooded the comment section, demanding her arrest. Saheli Rudra Metro Dance Viral Video: Girl Recreates Tamannaah Bhatia’s Hook Step From ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ Song in a Busy Metro Coach, Posts Instagram Reel 'On Public Demand.'

Kolkata Model’s Towel Dance at India Gate

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sannati Mitra🕊️ (@sannati__)

This Is How the Internet Reacted

Instagram Comments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

