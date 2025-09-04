Employees at Sansum Healthcare, located in Santa Barbara, California, are under fire after a TikTok video of them allegedly mocking patients broke the internet. The healthcare workers were captured posing in front of what appears to be bodily fluids left behind on paper sheets in the exam room. The accounts have since been deleted and posts were removed; however, eagle-eyed netizens took screenshots and reshared them on social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Some of the posts referenced ‘gifts’ that patients leave behind the paper sheets. The Obstetrician-Gynaecologists pose and point around the fluids that soon went viral. Sansum Clinic is reportedly overseen by Sutter Health Pesetas Urgent Care. Following the backlash, Sutter Health released a statement, part of which read, “We are deeply concerned about a disrespectful social media post made on a personal account by a former employee and we are conducting a full review in line with our policies.” From Karaoke To Car Accident, US Woman Films Herself Singing Britney Spears’ Iconic ‘Hit Me Baby One More Time’ Before Crashing Her Car Upside Down.

Sansum Healthcare Employees Allegedly Mocks Patients

Healthcare workers at a California OB-GYN, Sansum Clinic are facing backlash for posting a TikTok with exam paper stained by patients’ bodily fluids or discharge pic.twitter.com/bHbSwuEy7G — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) September 3, 2025

The Internet Reacts!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr.JMack | ER Doctor (@dr.jmack)

