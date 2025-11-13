Amid heightened security following the recent Red Fort blast, Delhi Police were left stunned when they discovered a man sleeping inside the trunk of a car during a routine check near Signature Bridge in Timarpur. A video circulating on social media shows officers asking the driver to open the trunk, only to find Satyam, fast asleep, curled up inside. Police said the vehicle was stopped as part of intensified checking in the area. The driver told officers that due to limited space inside the car, his friend decided to lie in the trunk and ended up dozing off during the journey. No suspicious items were found, and officers verified their identities before letting them go with a safety warning. The bizarre discovery has since gone viral, drawing both amusement and disbelief online. Lucknow Shocker: Woman Seen Dancing Naked From Moving Car Window on Shaheed Path, Video Goes Viral.

Delhi Police Stunned as Man Found Asleep in Car Trunk Near Signature Bridge

🇺🇸: There isn't enough space for everyone, let me book another cab 🇮🇳: pic.twitter.com/06gFIRg6kj — Aman_Chain 🏳️ (@Amanprabhat9) November 13, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

