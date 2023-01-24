A "secretive" eastern small-eye snake, which is small but deadly, was caught by a reptile catcher after it made a man rush to the hospital. A homeowner in Australia steps on the highly dangerous and poisonous viper in his own residence. Snake-catcher Drew Godfrey was called for help to the scene in Hervey Bay, in Queensland, to remove the serpent, which he described as "very gentle and placid." Before heading towards the hospital, the victim caught the black viper in a jar to show his doctors what had bitten him. Terrifying Horned Snake Caught on Camera! Viral Video of Serpent With Two Horns Will Leave You Open-Eyed.

Here's The Tiny Deadly Viper:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)