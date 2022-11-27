American pop singer, producer and actress Selena Gomez loves breaking the internet with her photos. After posing with her ex-flame Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Baldwin at last month’s Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, the 30-year-old shared group photos with BLACKPINK, the world’s most popular all-girl K-pop group. In fact, this was the first time Selena Gomez met the BLACKPINK members in person two years after collaborating with them on the song “Ice Cream.” Selena shared group photos with Jisoo, Lisa, Rosé and Jennie. The Only Murders in the Building actress captioned her Instagram post, writing, “Selpink Chillin.” Camila Cabello Shares Pics of Her Performance With Jisoo at BLACKPINK’s Born Pink Tour; Netizens Shower a Lot of Love.

View Pics of Selena Gomez and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Lisa, Rosé and Jennie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Watch Video of BLACKPINK - 'Ice Cream (with Selena Gomez)' M/V

