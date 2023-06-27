In a video going viral on social media, a bizarre Japanese bath bomb. The @horror4kids account tweeted a video of the Jaws bath bomb, which transforms your bathtub into violently churning waters. The toy begins as a cute blue boat that melts away to become a great white shark play that spews up a cloud of red. It's terrifying how much information there is in this. This Japanese bath bomb with a Jaws theme reenacts the feeling of being pursued and killed by a shark. Shark Attack in Egypt Video: Russian Man Eaten Alive by Tiger Shark in Red Sea as Father Watches in Horror, Spine-Chilling Footage Surfaces.

Watch Video of Jaws Bath Bomb:

This Jaws Bath Bomb From Japan Is AWESOME pic.twitter.com/XJ9NIUd1Oo — Horror4Kids (@horror4kids) June 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)