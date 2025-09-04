A strange video from Punjab is going viral where a man, when asked by a journalist about the devastating floods, gives a completely baffling explanation. Speaking in broken English, he blames China for “creating” the floods, calls it a man-made disaster, and even drags Japan and Russia into the narrative. At one point, he compares the situation to a world war, leaving viewers both confused and amused. ‘Shashi Tharoor now has a competitor,’ joked social media users after the bizarre video of the man reacting to the Punjab floods went viral. Social media users are widely sharing the clip, mocking his incoherent attempt to explain the floods. Punjab Floods: 5,500 Civilians, 300 Paramilitary Personnel Rescued by Army Amid Heavy Rainfall in State; 27 Tonnes of Essential Supplies Delivered (Watch Videos).

Punjab Floods: Man’s Broken English Interview Goes Viral

Here is the second part of the video, in which he explains more about the Punjab floods and the water level. (Part 2) #PunjabFloods2025 pic.twitter.com/KA60x31eL2 — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) September 4, 2025

Netizens React to Viral Video

@ShashiTharoor has competitor now — Mast Moula (@RespectedSar) September 4, 2025

Chak de phatte ...next instagram sensation — Prasad sachidananda (@prasadkrnagar) September 4, 2025

He spoke every English word he had learned in these 2-minute videos. — Sapna Madan (@sapnamadan) September 4, 2025

