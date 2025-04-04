A Shenzhen Airlines flight from Shenzhen to Shanghai was delayed for two hours after a violent altercation erupted between two female passengers over body odour and perfume. The April 1 incident escalated from a verbal spat into a physical brawl, with a raging passenger biting a flight attendant’s arm as crew tried to break up the fight. A viral video shows the chaos, with the injured attendant shouting, “Open your mouth. You have bitten me!” She was taken to hospital with minor injuries. Both passengers were detained by police, and the rest of the passengers had to deboard before reboarding later. Authorities have yet to confirm what consequences the two women will face. Fight on Easyjet Flight: Drunk Passenger Throws Punches at Flight Attendants and Cop After Aircraft Lands in Turkey, Video Surfaces.

Fight Over Body Odour in China

Passenger on China flight bites stewardess after dispute over body odour The injured flight attendant received medical attention and was later confirmed to be in stable condition. Read more here: https://t.co/FazcvS2ZOl pic.twitter.com/oD2TZ1dWM9 — MustShareNews (@MustShareNews) April 4, 2025

