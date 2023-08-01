US President Joe Biden probably intended to soak up some sun as he went shirtless on Sunday. Pics of the 80-year-old enjoying a beach day in his pants at his Rehoboth, Delaware, home went viral on social media. The photos of Biden were uploaded by a journalist who also happened to be on vacation in Rehoboth. It showed him in nothing but long blue swimming trunks, blue tennis shoes, a baseball cap on backwards, and sunglasses. "President Biden is enjoying a gorgeous beach day here in Rehoboth," the journalist Eric Geller wrote on Twitter while sharing the pics. Joe Biden Trips on Air Force One Stairs in Poland, Video of US President Stumbling Goes Viral.

Shirtless Joe Biden on US Beach Photos

President Biden is enjoying a gorgeous beach day here in Rehoboth. pic.twitter.com/AZmhRHHf0Y — Eric Geller (@ericgeller) July 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)