One of India’s leading live hosts Shivaani Sen Dar passes away in a tragic accident. According to reports, she had an epileptic attack at 7.40 pm on July 9 and it has been confirmed by the CCTV camera footage. In 2005, Shivaani started her career and hosted several shows across the globe. From formal Corporate events to Big Fat Weddings, Sen did it all. She was one of the renowned emcees in India. Twitterati condoles her demise. Na Chul Passes Away At 36; Weak Hero Class 1 Actor Was Getting Treatment for Exacerbated Health Issues.

