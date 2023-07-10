One of India’s leading live hosts Shivaani Sen Dar passes away in a tragic accident. According to reports, she had an epileptic attack at 7.40 pm on July 9 and it has been confirmed by the CCTV camera footage. In 2005, Shivaani started her career and hosted several shows across the globe. From formal Corporate events to Big Fat Weddings, Sen did it all. She was one of the renowned emcees in India. Twitterati condoles her demise. Na Chul Passes Away At 36; Weak Hero Class 1 Actor Was Getting Treatment for Exacerbated Health Issues.

RIP Shivaani

Still can’t believe @mcshivanisen is no more. Rest in peace. May god give her son the strength to cope up such a loss at such a tender age — Joy (@Joydas) July 10, 2023

Shivaani Sen Dar No More

We have an extremely shocking and sad news to share. One of our own, @mcshivanisen is no more.🥹🥹 You left too soon Shivani, leaving a huge void. Life is so unfair at times. May your noble soul rest in peace! Please pray for the peaceful passage of our dear Shivani’s soul! pic.twitter.com/uzYWC5jhCu — Team Saath Official🤝 (@TeamSaath) July 10, 2023

Untimely Death

Shocked and saddened to know about untimely death of @mcshivanisen News by @TeamSaath pic.twitter.com/gX2YhnA8sc — Urvish Kothari ~ उर्वीश कोठारी (@urvish2020) July 10, 2023

Shivaani Dar No More

RIP my dear Shivaani. I still do not know how to process this. We met on Twitter for a cause @TeamSaath and you became an integral part of my life. Despite your busy life, you were there for me- always. @mcshivanisen you will live in our hearts and your light will always shine… pic.twitter.com/FjAzyNDf1i — Sunanda Rao-Erdem (@sunandaraoerdem) July 10, 2023

Shivaani Sen Dar No More

Om Shanti 🙏 @mcshivanisen you have been a really sweet and kind person from the moment we followed each other & I had a lovely chat with you a few months back when you wanted to know what is written about you in a Marathi news article. I still cannot believe you are not with us… pic.twitter.com/QidO2lmIcX — Abhishek Bhalerao (@mumbaiactor_) July 10, 2023

Shivaani Sen Dar Dies of Epileptic Attack

My mind is still not able to register this. Very sad news. Life is unpredictable and ruthless. @mcshivanisen an independent fearless woman is no more. I can't believe it. The first thing that came to mind is her son. God! Please give strength to her family. With a very heavy… — Rakhi Tripathi (@rakhitripathi) July 10, 2023

Life In Indeed Unpredictable

My mind is still not able to register this. Very sad news. Life is unpredictable and ruthless. @mcshivanisen an independent fearless woman is no more. I can't believe it. The first thing that came to mind is her son. God! Please give strength to her family. With a very heavy… — Rakhi Tripathi (@rakhitripathi) July 10, 2023

Rest In Peace Shivaani

This is terrible news. I have known Shivani for a very long time, she was always supportive and filled with positive energy. I and many others would miss you, my friend, @mcshivanisen. Rest in peace. — Narundar (@NarundarM) July 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)