Celebrating the birth anniversary of the esteemed Maratha King and warrior, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, renowned Indian sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a magnificent sand sculpture paying homage to Shivaji Maharaj. Located on Puri Beach in Odisha, the sculpture vividly portrays the iconic figure of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, complete with his revered sword and shield. Enhanced with the words ‘Jai Shivaji, Jai Bharat—A true patriot, the sculpture stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of this revered historical figure. Saraswati Puja 2024 Sand Art: Sudarsan Pattnaik Offers Prayers to Maa Saraswati on Basant Panchami With a Beautiful Sand Sculpture (View Pic).

View Sudarsan Pattnaik’s Sand Art of Shivaji Maharaj Here:

