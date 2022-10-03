A group of women fell into a large sinkhole that opened up and swallowed the dancers while they were enjoying a birthday party in Brazil. The dramatic footage of the scene literally shows the view of tearing up the dance floor. Luckily, the ladies emerged from the freak incident unscathed with just minor cuts and bruises. The horrible mishap occurred in the Brazilian city of Alagoinhas last September 24. Giant Sinkhole Opens Up in New York City, Swallows Van; Watch Video.

Watch Viral Video, Here:

Viewers discretion advised! The seven dancers fell into a pit at a home in Alagoinhas, Brazil, on Saturday. The group was dancing during a birthday party celebration when the ground suddenly cracked and sent them falling into a hole.😳😳 pic.twitter.com/UIr6otAjil — Charles Chika Okah (@charlesokah) September 28, 2022

