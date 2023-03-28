A large snake is seen attempting to enter a house in a video, currently viral on social media. Screaming of a woman from inside the house is audible. The snake is being asked by the woman not to enter her home. As it continues to move towards the house, the reptile is frightened away by being hit with a slipper. It was indeed a funny sight to see the snake grasp the slipper by its teeth and flee with it. OMG! Toddler Wanders Around House Holding Giant Snake with Bare Hands, Leaves Family Members Screaming in Fear; Watch Viral Video.

Snake Runs Away With Slipper Thrown At It:

