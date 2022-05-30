Recently, a peculiar incident involving snakes in a wedding ritual went viral again on social networking sites, and netizens were perturbed to see umpteen pages sharing the old clip. The video shows a bride and groom exchanging snake garlands during their marriage varmala ceremony. According to news reports, the bizarre tradition happened in a remote village in the Beed district in Maharashtra. Snake Catcher Nirzara Chitti Dressed For a Wedding Goes to Rescue a Cobra Instead! Video of Her Snake Rescue in a Saree Impresses Netizens.

Watch The Viral Clip:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Psycho Bihari (@psycho_biharii)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)