When you work as a snake catcher, you cannot predict the time and place of your work. Sighting of a snake freaks out so many people and before they take things in their own hands to drive away the serpent, snake catchers have to be quick for a safe rescue. Something similar happened with a snake catcher named Nirzara Chitti. She was getting ready to attend a wedding but there was a snake call that had to be attended first. With no time to change or pick her equipment, she rushed to rescue a cobra from her house. Decked in a saree, she managed to pick up the cobra with her bare hands and take it out. A video of her snake rescue is now going viral online. People are all praises for her courage and effortlessly rescuing the snake while donning a traditional attire. Badass Dadi! Grandma Casually Drags a Cobra and Hurls it Away (Snake Video Goes Viral).

Nirzara Chitti and her wife Anand are wildlife experts in Belgaum, Karnataka. The couple have their own YouTube channel where they post videos about their catches and educate people. The video which is been posted online shows her dressed in a saree and trying to rescue a cobra. With a phone in one hand, she uses a little stick to get it out from behind the cupboard. She then uses her one hand and manages to pick it up, all the while managing her saree with another. She even mentions that it is difficult because of her attire but manages to do it anyway. Video of her rescue is going viral and earning her praises online. Sssleepy Companion! Carpet Python Found Taking a Nap in Child's Bed in Queensland (Watch Pic and Snake Rescue Video).

Check The Viral Video Here:

Virat Bhagini, a snake catcher, was dressed to attend a wedding when she was called to catch a snake in a home. She did it without any special equipment with perfect poise in a saree. pic.twitter.com/uSQEhtqIbA — Dr. Ajayita (@DoctorAjayita) September 12, 2020

The user has corrected the name of the catcher to Nirzara Chitti in her follow-up tweet. The video has been viewed close to 70,000 times and has over a thousand retweets. Check some reactions:

Multi-tasking!

She is talking, walking, managing the snake all at the same time, keeping cool, ensuring her dress is not creased, wow — MATHEWS (@MATHEWST1) September 13, 2020

What a Rockstar!

What a rockstar..! Super Swag — Vertigo_Warrior (@VertigoWarrior) September 12, 2020

So Effortless

So fearless

Fearless 😳😳😳. She just reached in and grabbed a cobra !!! I for one am thoroughly impressed 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 — Brian ॐⓋ (@ramadhuta) September 12, 2020

Daring Act

What a daring act. Kudos to her 👏👏👏 — chandan pathi (@aero_chetan) September 12, 2020

Nirzara's effortlessly rescuing the cobra while managing her attire in poise has impressed many. And it is indeed commendable to keep her calm all through the while using just her one hand and taking out the dangerous serpent. Kudos to her bravery!

