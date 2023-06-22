In a viral video doing the internet rounds, a homeless girl is seen playing fetch with a dog. The girl is all smiles as she plays with the dog, who is inside the compound of a house while the girl is outside. The dog enthusiastically plays with the little homeless girl, who also brought her friends to play with the dog. "Wow! He has so many cute friends around! [sic]," a user commented on the video. "So sweet [sic]," another user wrote on the viral video. Leopard Attacks, Carries Away Dog in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar; Horrifying Video Surfaces.

Check the Viral Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tuffy | Brown Boxer (@theboxertuffy)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)