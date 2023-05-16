A video has come to light from Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar which shows a leopard attacking a dog, before eventually making off with unfortunate canine. The incident took place on May 15 in Ghargaon. The video shows the leopard suddenly attacking the dog and few seconds later, it was seen escaping with the dog gripped firmly in its mouth. A man who was sleeping just distance away from the dog was fortunate to be unharmed. Maharashtra: Leopard Sneaks Up On Stray Dog In Ahmednagar, Carries Canine Away After Killing It (Disturbing Video).

Leopard Attacks Dog

