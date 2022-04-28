Climate change is for real! Yes, the visual representation of global warming was seen in Sonepur, Odisha which is under the reels of intense heatwaves. A viral video shows a woman cooking roti on the hood of a car in the sizzling 40-degree heat! A Twitter user Nilamadhab Panda shared the clip which has racked up more than 60k views and wrote, "Scenes from my town Sonepur. It's so scorching that one might make roti on the automotive Bonnet." Global Warming is an Issue of Prime Concern for India, Says Union Minister.

Watch The Viral Clip:

Scenes from my town Sonepur. It’s so hot that one can make roti on the car Bonnet 😓 @NEWS7Odia #heatwaveinindia #Heatwave #Odisha pic.twitter.com/E2nwUwJ1Ub — NILAMADHAB PANDA ନୀଳମାଧବ ପଣ୍ଡା (@nilamadhabpanda) April 25, 2022

