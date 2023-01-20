Crown shyness is observed in some tree species, and while we started practising social distancing recently after the pandemic, these trees have been doing it for ages. Recently, a video of this phenomenon where some species of trees do not touch each other but instead form a canopy with channel-like gaps has been shared. For many on the internet, this video is very mesmerising to watch, and many have been left spellbound after looking at it. Watch this viral video here and how the internet reacted to it. Research: Old-growth Trees Provide Buffer Against Climate Change.

Watch The Social Distancing Trees Here

Canopy of trees specially of same species don’t touch each other. It’s a kind of social distancing, called crown shyness. pic.twitter.com/AnYcu9lhtw — Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) January 18, 2023

Here's How The Internet Reacted

What could be the nature's strategy here....small gap to let elements come in for surface plant bushes creepers ?....caring for other species I mean....survival of all not the fittest.... — Sandeep Bhogra (@SandeepBhogra) January 18, 2023

Fascinating!

That's fascinating! I did not have any clue about it. — Rajib Biswal PhD (@RajibBiswalPhD) January 19, 2023

Absolutely Stunning!

Wow very beautiful and peaceful 😍 — Kajal Napit (@kajal_napit) January 18, 2023

More Love For The Trees

Stunning 😍 — Dushyant Singh (@dushyant_delhi) January 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)