In what can be seen as a weird incident, a mysterious loud sound was heard across Punjab's Ludhiana at least twice today, August 4. According to sources, locals suspected the loud sound to be a sonic boom. Later, officials confirmed that it was, in fact, a sonic boom. A resident who took to Twitter wrote, "The building trembled a little bit too," while another one said, "It was like something big hit my house roof."

Check tweet:

Looks like the whole city felt what I did. A sonic boom rattled Ludhiana and adjoining areas today. It was a loud pop that shook walls. Once — ᴋᴀᴍʟᴇsʜ sɪɴɢʜ / tau (@kamleshksingh) August 6, 2012

So it wasn't a cloud burst, confirms Twitter user

Turns out it was a sonic boom in Ludhiana and not a cloud burst! It was sonic boom produced by the aircraft.... http://t.co/eXrCL4Wk — I love Ludhiana (@iloveludhiana) August 6, 2012

Police commissioner says it's sonic boom

Mysterious blast like sound triggers panic in #Ludhianaexplosion, police commissioner confirms it as sonic boom @thetribunechd https://t.co/CSw8HVH6WH — jupinderjit singh (@japs99) August 4, 2022

