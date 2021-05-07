A video has been going viral online of a a South Korean Variety Show where BTS members Jungkook, V, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, RM, and Suga made an appearance. They were asked to identify popular celebrities, and when it was J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok's turn, he fumbled! J-Hope accidentally called TV presenter, Conan O'Brien, 'Curtain,' and the video has gone viral on the internet. Now BTS official Twitter account shared a hilarious apology to Conan, with a cute pout selfie of J-Hope! The viral tweet is making ARMY laugh to tears.

Here's the Apology Tweet!

J-Hope's Pout Selfie

Watch the Viral Video of J-Hope Accidentally Calling Conan O'Brien 'Curtain'

Check K-Pop ARMYs Reactions!

"he called me curtain!!! i've been to korea. i've been there! i was popular! curtain!!! i'll get you, BTS! oh, i'll get you good!" now hobi says sorry to conan😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/gPd3CiV8r7 — ängelique ً⁷ 𓃠 (@mygsrockstar) May 7, 2021

Total Cuteness Though!

this is how hobi apologizes to someone, so cute. pic.twitter.com/T22ioQfQDM — ⟬⟭ᴮᴱ Ninong Kookie ⁷ ⟭⟬ (@tanniekosmossss) May 7, 2021

