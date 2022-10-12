International emotional scam! A 65-year-old Japanese woman was allegedly deceived of around 4.4 million yen which is approximately Rs 24 lakh, by a fake Russian astronaut. The imposter said the woman that he worked at the International Space Station and demanded money to pay for rocket and landing fees to return to Earth. The man posed as a Russian cosmonaut promised the woman he would marry her while chatting on Instagram. The lady was duped by watching the con man's profile filled with space pictures. WhatsApp Happy Birthday Scam: Viral Message Offering 1000 GB Free Internet Data From WhatsApp is Scam.

