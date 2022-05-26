An overwhelming video on Twitter is making netizens teary eyes. The video shows a specially-abled father dropping off his children at school in a tricycle. The video was shared by IAS officer Sonal Goel. The clip reflects the indomitable love of the father towards his kids. The viral video is circulating on the internet and shows that people give more importance to education beyond their struggles. Superhero Dad Saves His 18-Year-Old Son From An Angry Bull In Texas; Watch Jaw-Dropping Video.

Watch The Heartwarming Video:

