Today's Doodle celebrates England's old tale of the legend of St. George. Shrouded in mystery, legend has it that St. George slew a fire-breathing dragon to save the townspeople of Selene from demise. People around the world celebrate St George's Day on 23 April, the anniversary of his death.

Check Tweet:

Happy St. George's Day! 🌹 Click today’s #GoogleDoodle to learn about the holiday and legend involving a fire-breathing dragon and tons of roses → https://t.co/eP3z8AYzmN pic.twitter.com/OfWiUbSCTU — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) April 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)