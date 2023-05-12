A recent advertisement by popular coffeehouse chain Starbucks has evoked mixed reactions by netizens on social media. The commercial that focuses on gender acceptance has left Twitter divided. “Your name defines who you are - whether it's Arpit or Arpita. At Starbucks, we love and accept you for who you are. Because being yourself means everything to us. #ItStartsWithYourName”, read caption to the ad dropped by Starbucks India on Twitter. Calvin Klein Ad Campaign Showing Pregnant Transgender Man Becomes Talking Point on Twitter.

Starbucks' Recent Commercial

Your name defines who you are - whether it's Arpit or Arpita. At Starbucks, we love and accept you for who you are. Because being yourself means everything to us. #ItStartsWithYourName. 💚 pic.twitter.com/DKNGhKZ1Hg — Starbucks India (@StarbucksIndia) May 10, 2023

Ad Leaves Twitter Divided

Starbucks Coffee is their other product Main product of Starbucks is wokeness Supporting LGBTQ, Trans activism, Same Sex marriage, immigrants is part of corporate philosophy of Starbucks Now they started their woke agenda in India. #BoycottStarbucks 1/4 pic.twitter.com/XEo8yWL8r4 — STAR Boy (@Starboy2079) May 11, 2023

Users Accuse the Outlet Chain to Promote Sex Change

-It encourages people for s€x change which is unnaturaI -Starbucks is popular among teens, so it will directly target the Gen Z -Since Starbucks is encouraging it, people will find it posh & try to copy without telling their parents -Will create rifts between parents & children… pic.twitter.com/19HdsbvcrG — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) May 11, 2023

Some Mocked the Advertisement

Transgender people Starbucks vs Real life pic.twitter.com/54XGKGkmBh — Sensei Kraken Zero (@YearOfTheKraken) May 11, 2023

Some Users Stood By the Ad

❤️ Lovely piece of work for Starbucks India, by the agency Edelman India. Starbucks has used the same theme earlier too, particularly in an ad for Starbucks UK, late-2019/early-2020, made by the creative agency Iris (see next tweet). 1/7 pic.twitter.com/bbfVnEUNbp — Karthik 🇮🇳 (@beastoftraal) May 10, 2023

Others Called it a 'Bold Ad'

I understand the Father’s Pain and Dilemma BUT his Son just could no longer live as someone whom he never associated himself with and that is the Harsh Truth . This is LIFE . Not always what we want it to be. BOLD Ad by @StarbucksIndia . 👏👏 — Prashant (@sasguy235) May 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)