An old video showing Japanese students performing the traditional Shuudan Koudou art went viral again on the internet. Shuudan Koudou means collective action or group movement, which is very engrossing to watch. The clip resurfaced on Twitter and has amazed more than 1 million views. It shows participants in the black suit creating several incredible formations by intersecting in group walks. The students of Japan’s Nippon Sport Science University prepared the highly choreographed performance. Video of Bikers Dancing to ‘Nagin Tune’ Courtesy Truck Horn Honking Goes Crazy Viral; Internet Has Mixed Reactions.

Watch Shuudan Koudou, Here:

Y cuando te parece que ya has visto cosas increíbles, te encuentras con esto...'Estudiantes japoneses realizando cruces sincronizados'. ¡Que barbaridad!. Me parece absolutamente brutal, increíble e hipnótico, y no me quiero imaginar las veces que han podido entrenar algo así. pic.twitter.com/iKMu0PQQWH — Richi Glez Dávila (@RichiGlezDavila) November 5, 2022

