Former adult star Sunny Leone’s innocent post has caught everyone’s eyeballs on Instagram. Though not in a way the 41-year-old would have liked to. Sunny shared an Instagram video post where she is seen doing balloon twisting (or balloon modelling), probably to make balloon animals out of it for the festive season. However, the likely phallic-shaped balloon and Sunny’s past as an ex-pornstar were enough to get fans to react in a predictable (read: juvenile) manner. The comments section under this Instagram post is flooded with ‘I hate my mind’ comments; clearly, her fans did not pass the vibe check. Meanwhile, Sunny Leone looks incredibly beautiful in her casual look in this video. She is wearing a red and white combination outfit, which is a perfect fit for the Christmas and holiday season.

Watch Video of Sunny Leone Blowing Balloon For Holidays Season:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Here's How Comments Section Did Not Pass The Vibe Check

Comments on Sunny Leone Instagram Video (Photo Credits: sunnyleone/Instagram)

