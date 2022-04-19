In a series of weird events, a man named Kevin Berling of Kentucky has won a lawsuit that he filed in 2019 against his company Gravity Diagnostics. Plaintiff claimed that the company had thrown him a birthday party against his wishes in 2019 even though he warned them that he suffers from an anxiety disorder. In the official complaint, Berling claimed that the company discriminated against his disability and the birthday party caused him a series of panic attacks. And the company employees later criticised him and fired him from the job when Kevin raised concerns. He won that lawsuit and the jury awarded him $450,000, including $300,000 for emotional distress and $150,000 in lost wages.

