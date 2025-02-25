A 24-year-old Bengaluru man has accused a Swiggy Genie delivery agent of harassment, claiming the rider made an inappropriate sexual remark while picking up a package for delivery. Shocked by the comment, the man immediately took back the package and later shared his experience on Reddit, calling it "proper harassment." Following the complaint, Swiggy initially stated that the agent was from Rapido, with whom they have a partnership for Genie services. However, they later arranged for another rider to complete the delivery, apologised for the inconvenience, and blacklisted the accused delivery agent. Hyderabad Woman Claims Swiggy Genie Delivery Boy Stole Laptop, Demanded INR 15,000 To Return It.

Swiggy Genie Delivery Guy ‘Offers’ Sex to Bengaluru Man While Picking Parcel

