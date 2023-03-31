Ever since the RRR song “Naatu Naatu” won the Oscars, people worldwide have joined in the popular dance trend. Tanzanian content creators Kili Paul and his sister Neema Paul recently joined in the viral trend. The brother-sister duo shared a video of them imitating the famous dance steps. They called it a proud moment for India in the caption. Naturally, they have been showered with all the love in the comment section by Indian social media users. 'Naatu Naatu' Fever Grips G20 Delegates in Chandigarh As They Groove to RRR's Oscar-Winning Song (Watch Video).

Kili and Neema Paul Grooves to Naatu Naatu

