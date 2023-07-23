After enduring a number of life-altering medical surgeries at a young age, Soren Aldaco is currently engaged in a challenging struggle. Aldaco recently filed a complaint accusing doctors of failing to treat her underlying depression and anxiety and instead prescribing testosterone and botching her double breast excision when she was just 17 years old. Texas native Aldaco is a 23-year-old woman. The 29-page complaint claims that when doctors in Fort Worth and Austin suggested that Aldaco transition to becoming a guy, she was a confused, autistic, and emotionally weak teenager. Rajasthan: Teacher Undergoes Sex-Change Surgery to Marry Student in Bharatpur (See Pics).

Texas Woman Seeks $1 Million From Doctors Over Failed Gender Change Operation

Woman in 🇺🇲 Texas seeks $1 million from doctors over failed trans surgery and starting her on testosterone therapy at age of 17. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)