Search engine giant, Google in the USA presented a classic doodle this Thanksgiving 2021, aiming to spread the spirit of togetherness. Every year on the fourth Thursday of November, Americans take a moment to pass around their favourite dish and express gratitude to their loved ones. The doodle depicts the 1950s movie theatre intermission ad Let's All Go to the Lobby. The Thanksgiving parade is led by a gravy boat, an ear of corn, a yam, a potato, a slice of pumpkin pie, and a cranberry. Thanksgiving 2021: When Is Thanksgiving Day? Know Date, History, Significance and Celebrations of Turkey Day

Happy Thanksgiving!

Watch The Doodle Here:

Happy Thanksgiving! 🦃 As the holiday season begins, take a moment to give thanks to your loved ones and all that they bring to the table 🍽 🥧🌽 🍠#GoogleDoodle→ https://t.co/fXb3rwLtUH pic.twitter.com/5JctrmkKCH — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) November 25, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)